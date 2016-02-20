Medical Myths
February 20, 2016 from 2:30pm - 4:30pm
Dr. William Meller,MD, will address many of the common myths in medical practices today about aging, diet, exercise, healing, depression, and even the common cold as to their origin,why we hold on to them, and the evidence that either supports--or more commmonly refutes them.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Humanist Society of Santa Barbara
- Starts: February 20, 2016 2:30pm - 4:30pm
- Price: Donation: $2 members/$5 non-members/Free with student ID
- Location: Patio Room, Vista del Monte Retirement Community
- Website: http://www.SBHumanists.org
- Sponsors: Humanist Society of Santa Barbara