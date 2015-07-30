Calendar » Medicare’s 50th Birthday Party

July 30, 2015 from 6:45pm - 8:30pm

Health Care for All - Santa Barbara and the League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara are celebrating Medicare's 50th birthday with a party hosted by Valle Verde Retirement Community, 900 Calle de los Amigos, Santa Barbara CA 93105 in the auditorium on July 30th, 2015 from 6:45pm to 8:30pm. We will have music, eat cake, watch a video about Medicare and hear from Joyce Ellen Lippman, Executive Director of the Area Agency on Aging and Peter Conn, Outreach Coordinator of Health Care for All - Santa Barbara. Join us!



Before the establishment of Medicare, 35% of the elderly lived in poverty and more than 25% went without health care because they could not afford it. Since 1965, Medicare has dramatically increased access to quality care by providing universal insurance to persons aged 65 or older and by requiring that our hospitals desegregate. Medicare has had a transformational impact on health care equality among seniors, reducing disparities in access, cost and outcomes. Medicare has been pivotal in improving health standards by increasing health care quality and holding the line on medical inflation.