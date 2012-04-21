Calendar » Meditate 101

April 21, 2012 from 9:30 a.m.

Learning to meditate is the best way to overcome stress and keep a positive, relaxed attitude to life. Through following practical, down-to-earth instructions, everyone can learn to meditate. This popular course includes guided meditation, advice on using meditation to solve daily problems, and question and answer sessions. Everyone welcome - bring a friend! Great for beginners and experienced mediators alike. Led by American Buddhist Monk Kelsang Wangpo. $20 class fee www.meditationinsantabarbara.org; 805-563-6000; [email protected]