Meditate and Re-charge with Yin Yoga

March 6, 2017 from 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Yin yoga cultivates inner peace while focusing externally on increasing circulation and decreasing injury and sickness. Begin with Qigong to start moving energy and stimulating your immune system. Explore poses that focus on connective tissues of the body to heighten circulation in the joints and improve flexibility. Surrender yourself to a variety of yin yoga poses in a tranquil environment that induces a meditative state. Come away feeling centered and limber and ready to take on the world with grace.

7 Sessions: 3/6/2017 - 4/24/2017; 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm; No class on Monday, March 27 due to holiday.