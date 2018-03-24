Calendar » Meditation 101 - Part 2

March 24, 2018 from 1:30pm - 3:30pm

Meditation 101

is a two-part series that busts the myths of meditation. Designed to give you twenty one days in between to develop your practice, this experiential workshop will provide you with a tool box of techniques to draw from. You will gain a greater understanding of the practice and a deeper sense trusting your individual approach. Personality-wise, there’s something for everyone. Perfect for beginners.

Note: Participants are not required to take both parts, but it is highly recommended. You're still welcome to join us.

When: Saturday, March 24th, 2018 ~ 1:30pm to 3:30pm

Where: The Chapel at Unity Spiritual Center

227 E. Arrellaga St., Santa Barbara CA 93101

Rate: $50/2-part OR $30/1-part

(Fee includes class materials)

Reserve your space now. Cash, check or credit card are accepted.

Contact Tania Shanti to reserve your space:



[email protected]

818.415.0652