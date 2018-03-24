Meditation 101 - Part 2
Meditation 101
is a two-part series that busts the myths of meditation. Designed to give you twenty one days in between to develop your practice, this experiential workshop will provide you with a tool box of techniques to draw from. You will gain a greater understanding of the practice and a deeper sense trusting your individual approach. Personality-wise, there’s something for everyone. Perfect for beginners.
Note: Participants are not required to take both parts, but it is highly recommended. You're still welcome to join us.
When: Saturday, March 24th, 2018 ~ 1:30pm to 3:30pm
Where: The Chapel at Unity Spiritual Center
227 E. Arrellaga St., Santa Barbara CA 93101
Rate: $50/2-part OR $30/1-part
(Fee includes class materials)
Reserve your space now. Cash, check or credit card are accepted.
Contact Tania Shanti to reserve your space:
818.415.0652
