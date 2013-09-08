Calendar » Meditation for Kids

September 8, 2013 from 9:00am - 10:00am

Children will learn simple Buddhist principles, such as kindness, respect for others and keeping a happy heart, through stories, songs, meditation and crafts. A parent needs to accompany each child.

Adults will find these introductory teachings valuable as well, and will be able to use what is learned in class throughout the week. Practicing meditation together can support a family life filled with loving-kindness, peace and harmony.

Class meets every Sunday from September 8 to December 22 except October 20 and 27.