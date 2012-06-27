Calendar » Meditation for Moms

June 27, 2012 from 10:00am - 11:00am

Learn methods for maintaining a peaceful mind that will benefit you and your family. This class is designed for mothers with small children. If your child is age 3 or younger they can accompany you to the class. Classes meet on Wednesday June 27th, July 11th and 25th, August 15th and 29th Please visit our website to sign up for updates regarding the classes. www.meditationinsantabarbara.org/meditation-for-moms