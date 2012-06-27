Meditation for Moms
June 27, 2012 from 10:00am - 11:00am
Learn methods for maintaining a peaceful mind that will benefit you and your family. This class is designed for mothers with small children. If your child is age 3 or younger they can accompany you to the class. Classes meet on Wednesday June 27th, July 11th and 25th, August 15th and 29th Please visit our website to sign up for updates regarding the classes. www.meditationinsantabarbara.org/meditation-for-moms
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Mahakankala
- Starts: June 27, 2012 10:00am - 11:00am
- Price: free
- Location: Mahakankala Buddhist Center, 508 Brinkerhoff Ave., Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.meditationinsantabarbara.org/meditation-for-moms