Medium Cool screening and Q&A with Director Haskell Wexler

November 21, 2013 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

This depiction of the working world and romantic life of a television cameraman is a visceral cinematic snapshot of the era, climaxing with an extended sequence shot right in the middle of the riots surrounding the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.



We are thrilled to announce that there will be a Q&A following the screening with Academy Award Winning-Director/Cinematographer Haskell Wexler.