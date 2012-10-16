Calendar » Meet and Greet: Modern Mexican Studies Research Focus Group

October 16, 2012 from 4:00pm

Please come to the first meeting of the Modern Mexican Studies Research Focus Group of the IHC. We’ll meet to share interests and plan events for the forthcoming year. Co-conveners: Ruth Hellier-Tinoco, Music ([email protected]) Gabriela Soto Laveaga, History ([email protected]) Sarah Townsend, Spanish and Portuguese ([email protected])