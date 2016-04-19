Calendar » Meet Gloria Feldt

April 19, 2016 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm

Meet Gloria Feldt New York Times best-selling author, speaker, commentator, and feminist leader.

Gloria is Co-Founder and President of Take the Lead, a Train-The-Trainer program designed to achieve gender parity in leadership across all sectors. Based on her best-selling book, No Excuses: Nine Ways Women Can Change How We Think About Power.

From 1996-2005 Gloria served as CEO and President of Planned Parenthood Federation of America. She teaches “Women, Power, and Leadership” at Arizona State University.

Hear Gloria's discussion on the importance of women’s leadership and decision-making roles in government, business and politics in the nonprofit and education sectors. Refreshments will be provided by Women Connect4Good, Inc.

Tuesday, April 19. 2016

743 Lilac Drive, Montecito, CA 93108

5:30-7:00pm

FREE to members and guests

Please carpool! Valet parking provided

Space is Limited. Please RSVP.



This event is hosted by AWCSB and

Dr. Nancy O'Reilly, Women Connect4Good, Inc.