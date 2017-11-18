Calendar » Meet & Greet Surfing Royalty Bruce Brown & Dana Brown-Special Book Signing

November 18, 2017 from 12:00 pm - 2:00

Meet the Academy Award Nominee and Iconic Film Maker King of Surfing Bruce Brown and his son author Dana Brown for a special promotional book signing of their new book “The Endless Summer Book and Box Set” – a collection of historical memorabilia and items never been seen before when Bruce traveled around the world looking for the perfect wave filming the movie that changed the surfing world, “The Endless Summer”. Purchase your book at www.endlesssummerbooks.com, meet the man who made surfing what it is today and "surf" down memory lane with Bruce and Dana!