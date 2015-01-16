Meet Our Authors & Book Signing
January 16, 2015 from 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Meet our Authors & Book Signing features Pacifica graduates who have written and published books and other publications. Come out to meet, greet, buy books and share the enthusiasm of Pacifica Cohorts who have brought elements of their Pacifica work to fruition.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Pacifica Graduate Institute Bookstore
- Starts: January 16, 2015 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
- Price: FREE
- Location: Pacifica Graduate Institute - 801 Ladera Lane, Santa Barbara, CA 93108
- Website: http://www.pacifica.edu
