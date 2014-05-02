Monday, April 16 , 2018, 3:14 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Meet Our Endorsed Candidates

May 2, 2014 from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County invite you to

Meet Our Endorsed Candidates

Congresswoman Lois Capps

Assemblymember Das Williams

Supervisor Janet Wolf

RSVP to [email protected] or 805-568-5932

 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: May 2, 2014 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
  • Price: suggested donation $10/members, $15/non-members
  • Location: Butler Event Center, 3744 State Street (at Hitchcock)
  • Website: http://www.sbdemwomen.org
 
 
 