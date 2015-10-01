Meet renowned Glass Artist Stephen Schlanser
October 1, 2015 from 2:00pm - 7:30pm
Come to ZFolio Santa Barbara at 1013 State Street and meet Stephen Schlanser; the artist behind the renowned and luxurious collection of decorative glass. Each of Stephen’s decorative vases, bowls, and platters are individually handcrafted. Carefully shaped inside a closed kiln, each piece is handcut, high polished and composed with various etched designs giving each of one an individual flair. Upon completion, Stephen’s creations are signed and dated.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: ZFGSB
- Starts: October 1, 2015 2:00pm - 7:30pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: 1013 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA