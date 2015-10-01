Calendar » Meet renowned Glass Artist Stephen Schlanser

October 1, 2015 from 2:00pm - 7:30pm

Come to ZFolio Santa Barbara at 1013 State Street and meet Stephen Schlanser; the artist behind the renowned and luxurious collection of decorative glass. Each of Stephen’s decorative vases, bowls, and platters are individually handcrafted. Carefully shaped inside a closed kiln, each piece is handcut, high polished and composed with various etched designs giving each of one an individual flair. Upon completion, Stephen’s creations are signed and dated.