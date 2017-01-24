Calendar » Meet the Artist: Favianna Rodriguez/The Radical Imagination

January 24, 2017 from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Favianna Rodriguez’s art and collaborative projects address migration, economic inequality, gender justice, and ecology. She aims to critique and reinterpret the larger discursive immigration narratives that are shaping people’s lives around the globe, but especially here in the United States. Her practice serves as a tool for education, agitation, and social critique. Favianna has self-identified as queer and Latina with Afro-Peruvian roots. Rodriguez began as a political poster designer in the 1990s in the struggle for racial justice in Oakland, California.

SPECIAL LECTURE: Favianna’s lecture will be an opportunity for the UCSB community to interact with her on current social issues and how art can inform our Radical Imagination on Tue, Jan 24 at 6 pm in the MCC Theater.



ART OPENING RECEPTION: Stay after Favianna's lecture for a reception on Tuesday, January 24th at 8 pm in the MCC Lounge. Get to talk to the artist and be around community. Small bites and refreshments will be provided.

Co-sponsored by: Undocumented Student Services