Calendar » Meet the Masters

January 16, 2014 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm

Miró, the signature restaurant of Bacara Resort & Spa, is pleased to introduce “Meet the Masters,” an intimate dining experience that offers culinary enthusiasts the rare opportunity to dine with experts from across the globe who share a proven mastery in the art and science of wine and spirit pairing.

In January, we welcome Fred Dame, Master Sommelier and the first American to serve as President of the Court of Master Sommeliers Worldwide.

Schedule:

6 to 7 p.m.

Champagne reception on the oceanfront Miro Lawn

7 to 9 p.m.

Exquisite four-course dinner by Miró Chef Johan Denizot. Each course will be paired with Dame’s choice of wine.

Set within the luxurious surroundings of the 12,000-bottle Miró Wine Cellar, imported French stones, original artwork, rustic candelabras and a grand fireplace will create the unmistakable allure of a dining along the Iberian Peninsula. Adding to the ambiance will be stunning floral displays by the resort’s Creative Director Lorrene Balzani.

Meet the Masters is available for $150 per person, per event. Space is very limited and advanced reservations are recommended.