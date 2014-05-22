Calendar » Meet the Masters at Bacara

May 22, 2014 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Thursday, May 22nd – Sofia Partida, Master Tequila Sommelier

Sofia Partida was destined to make exceptional tequila. The involvement her family has had in the process of making the Mexican agave-based liquor runs about five generations deep. Join her for an introduction to what she calls the next stage of Tequila – to treat tequila like fine wine, to match its flavor profiles with food and to learn more about the regions in which it is produced.

Evening Events:

6 pm to 6:30 pm – Welcome reception with Sofia Partida on the Miro Terrace featuring fine tequila, tray-passed hors d’oeuvres and breathtaking ocean views.

6:30 pm to 8 pm - Exquisite three-course tasting menu by Miro Chef Johan Denizot, elegantly presented by Bacara’s Creative Director Lorrene Balzani. Each course will be expertly paired with carefully-cultivated tequila by Sofia Partida.

$89 per person, plus tax & gratuity. Space is limited; advanced reservations are required.

About Partida Tequila

Partida Tequila was founded in 2001 by J. Gary Shansby, a noted brand builder. He had always had a desire to develop a premium spirit. When combined with his deep love and respect for Mexico, he had no choice but to immerse himself in Mexico’s rich and distinguished Tequila culture.

Every ounce of Partida Tequila begins with a carefully cultivated supply of blue agave found near a dormant volcano in the Tequila Valley. Under the agave’s spiky tips lies “la piña,” Tequila’s soul. Even with Tequila, patience is still a virtue. You cannot rush the growth of la piña – the bigger it gets, the more mature the sugars, and the more full, ripe, and flavorful it becomes. Partida waits 7-10 years. It’s not fast work, but it is worth the wait.

Today Partida is enjoyed by millions of people around the world. Noted tastemakers, connoisseurs, and celebrities (even Oprah) have raved about it.