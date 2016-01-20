Calendar » Meet the Patels

January 20, 2016 from 6:00pm - 7:30pm

"A lively and engaging universal story made with an unmistakable sense of fun. ” – Los Angeles Times

This laugh-out-loud real life romantic comedy about Ravi Patel, an almost-30-year-old Indian-American who enters a love triangle between the woman of his dreams and his parents, began as a documentary and ended up a hilarious and heartwarming film that reveals how love is a family affair. (88 min,