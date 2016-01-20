Meet the Patels
January 20, 2016 from 6:00pm - 7:30pm
"A lively and engaging universal story made with an unmistakable sense of fun. ” – Los Angeles Times
This laugh-out-loud real life romantic comedy about Ravi Patel, an almost-30-year-old Indian-American who enters a love triangle between the woman of his dreams and his parents, began as a documentary and ended up a hilarious and heartwarming film that reveals how love is a family affair. (88 min,
Event Details
- Location: UCSB Multicultural Center Theater
- Website: http://mcc.sa.ucsb.edu/events/winter-2016