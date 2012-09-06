Meet the Rabbis: Perspectives and Redemption
September 6, 2012 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
A closer look at the High Holidays from two points of view. We’ll hear from Rabbi Arthur Gross-Schaefer of Community Shul of Santa Barbara and Montecito, and Rabbi Suzy Stone of Congregation B'nai B'rith, who has recently moved to Santa Barbara. Join us for community, a little nosh and a new perspective. No charge. For more information and reservations, call 957-1115 or visit www.jewishsantabarbara.org
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara
- Starts: September 6, 2012 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
- Price: 0
- Location: The Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center is at 524 Chapala St., Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.jewishsantabarbara.org/page.aspx?id=256735
- Sponsors: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara