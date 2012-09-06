Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 12:38 pm | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Meet the Rabbis: Perspectives and Redemption

September 6, 2012 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

A closer look at the High Holidays from two points of view. We’ll hear from Rabbi Arthur Gross-Schaefer of Community Shul of Santa Barbara and Montecito, and Rabbi Suzy Stone of Congregation B'nai B'rith, who has recently moved to Santa Barbara. Join us for community, a little nosh and a new perspective. No charge. For more information and reservations, call 957-1115 or visit www.jewishsantabarbara.org

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara
  • Starts: September 6, 2012 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
  • Price: 0
  • Location: The Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center is at 524 Chapala St., Santa Barbara
  • Website: http://www.jewishsantabarbara.org/page.aspx?id=256735
  • Sponsors: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara
 
 
 