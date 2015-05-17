Calendar » Meet Your Match - Ages 30s to 50s

May 17, 2015 from 12:00pm - 3:00pm

When: Sunday, May 17th from noon to 3:00 pm

Where: Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club

Price: $40 or $30 with promo code MYMCAL

Purchase your tickets at

https://nightout.com/events/mympoloclub2015/tickets

Suggested Age range: 30's-50's (if you are a little older...no biggie!!)

Check-in: 12:00-12:30pm

Mix and Mingle: 12:30-3:00pm

Prize drawings at 1:45pm and 2:45pm

Done at 3:00pm and then stay and watch the Polo Match!!!

Event Includes:

- 1 complimentary beverage for each guest!

- Free appetizers!

- Free admission into Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club (no additional

cover to stay afterwards and watch the Polo Match!)

- Free Valet (tip not included)

- 1 Free raffle ticket at the door (2 if pre-paid online)!

- Great prizes, and the opportunity to massively mix, mingle, make new

friends, and who knows what else!

How the event works:

- Men and women get two cards with 5 questions on each card.

- Answer the questions on both of your cards.

- Your goal is to go find someone and ask them the questions to see if

your answers match.

- If you have 3 or 4 matching answers, collect one raffle ticket each for the

prize drawings, then go look for another match!

- If you have 5 matching answers, collect 2 raffle tickets.

- If you find someone you like, stay and talk for a bit!

- Throughout your quest you'll meet many new people!

- No pressure or embarrassment, no games.. just great fun!

Dress attire: Polo casual

Ladies: Dresses and hats encouraged but remember to wear either flats

or wedges. If you wear spiky heels, you'll be aerating the grass!

Men: Slacks and collared or button down shirts recommended. No

running shoes.

Hosted by Lisa Darsonval-Amador & Tami Finseth