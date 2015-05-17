Meet Your Match - Ages 30s to 50s
When: Sunday, May 17th from noon to 3:00 pm
Where: Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club
Price: $40 or $30 with promo code MYMCAL
Purchase your tickets at
https://nightout.com/events/mympoloclub2015/tickets
Suggested Age range: 30's-50's (if you are a little older...no biggie!!)
Check-in: 12:00-12:30pm
Mix and Mingle: 12:30-3:00pm
Prize drawings at 1:45pm and 2:45pm
Done at 3:00pm and then stay and watch the Polo Match!!!
Event Includes:
- 1 complimentary beverage for each guest!
- Free appetizers!
- Free admission into Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club (no additional
cover to stay afterwards and watch the Polo Match!)
- Free Valet (tip not included)
- 1 Free raffle ticket at the door (2 if pre-paid online)!
- Great prizes, and the opportunity to massively mix, mingle, make new
friends, and who knows what else!
How the event works:
- Men and women get two cards with 5 questions on each card.
- Answer the questions on both of your cards.
- Your goal is to go find someone and ask them the questions to see if
your answers match.
- If you have 3 or 4 matching answers, collect one raffle ticket each for the
prize drawings, then go look for another match!
- If you have 5 matching answers, collect 2 raffle tickets.
- If you find someone you like, stay and talk for a bit!
- Throughout your quest you'll meet many new people!
- No pressure or embarrassment, no games.. just great fun!
Dress attire: Polo casual
Ladies: Dresses and hats encouraged but remember to wear either flats
or wedges. If you wear spiky heels, you'll be aerating the grass!
Men: Slacks and collared or button down shirts recommended. No
running shoes.
Hosted by Lisa Darsonval-Amador & Tami Finseth
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: May 17, 2015 12:00pm - 3:00pm
- Price: $40
- Location: Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club: 3300 Via Real, Carpinteria CA, 93013
- Website: https://nightout.com/events/mympoloclub2015/tickets