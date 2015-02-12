Calendar » Meet Your Match Pre-Valentine’s Party

February 12, 2015 from 6:30pm - 9:30pm

Hosted by Santa Barbara Matchmaking

It's time once again to Meet Your Match at our non-intimidating party where singles actually learn something about the person they are meeting. Our last Pre-Valentine's Party saw more participants than any Meet Your Match event before! Don't miss your chance to be a part of this upcoming event with other singles from Santa Barbara and surrounding areas. Come enjoy cocktails and fireside seating at Blush Restaurant & Lounge

When: Thursday, February 12th at 6:30pm

Where: Blush Restaurant & Lounge

(630 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101)

Price: $40 or $30 with promo code MYMCAL

Event Includes:

- 1 complimentary beverage for each guest!

- Free appetizers!

- 1 Free raffle ticket at the door (2 if pre-paid online)!

- Great prizes, and the opportunity to massively mix, mingle, make new friends, and who knows what else!

How the event works:

Men and women get two cards with 5 questions on each card. Answer the questions on both of your cards. Your goal is to go find someone and ask them the questions to see if your answers match. If you have 3 or 4 matching answers, collect one raffle ticket each for the prize drawings, then go look for another match!

If you have 5 matching answers, collect 2 raffle tickets.

If you find someone you like, stay and talk for a bit! Throughout your quest you'll meet many new people!

No pressure or embarrassment, no games.. just great fun!

Hosted by Lisa Darsonval-Amador