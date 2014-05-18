Calendar » Meet your Match Singles Event, Ages 30’s-50’s

May 18, 2014 from 12:00pm - 3:00pm

Meet Your Match Party on May 18th @ SB Polo Club!

The easiest and most fun way to meet singles

Ages 30's to 50's

In February five couples were created at our very first Meet Your Match Party- a non-intimidating party where singles actually learned something about the person they were meeting. Don't miss your chance to be a part of this upcoming event with other singles from Santa Barbara and surrounding areas.

Hosted by Santa Barbara Matchmaking

When: Sunday, May 18 from noon to 3:00 pm

Where: Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club

(3300 Via Real, Carpinteria, CA 93013)

Price: $35 or $25 w/ promo code SBMEC

Event Includes:

- 1 complimentary beverage for each guest!

- Free appetizers!

- 1 Free raffle ticket at the door (2 if pre-paid online)!

- Great prizes, and the opportunity to massively mix, mingle, make new friends, and who knows what else!



How the event works:

Men and women get two cards with 5 questions on each card.

Answer the questions on both of your cards.

Your goal is to go find someone and ask them the questions to see if your answers match.

If you have 3 or 4 matching answers, collect one raffle ticket each for the prize drawings, then go look for another match!

If you have 5 matching answers, collect 2 raffle tickets.

If you find someone you like, stay and talk for a bit!

Throughout your quest you'll meet many new people!

No pressure or embarrassment, no games.. just great fun!

For more information: [email protected] or 805-699-5650