Calendar » Meet Your Match Spring Event

May 21, 2016 from 6:30pm - 9:30pm

It's time once again to Meet Your Match at our non-intimidating party where singles actually learn something about the person they are meeting. Our last Meet Your Match Valentine's party was a huge success and people loved it! Don't miss your chance to be a part of this upcoming event with other singles from Santa Barbara and surrounding areas. Come enjoy cocktails and delicious Indian and Spanish tapas at Nimita's Cuisine.

When: Saturday, May 21st at 6:30pm

Where: Nimita's Cuisine

(508 E Haley St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101)

Price: $40 at the door or $30 with promo code

Suggested Age Range: mid30's - 60's

Get Your Tickets Now

Event Includes:

- 1 complimentary cocktails for each guest!

- Free appetizers!

- 1 Free raffle ticket at the door (2 if pre-paid online)!

- Great prizes, and the opportunity to massively mix, mingle, make new friends, and who knows what else!

How the event works:

Men and women get two cards with 5 questions on each card. Answer the questions on both of your cards. Your goal is to go find someone and ask them the questions to see if your answers match. If you have 3 or 4 matching answers, collect one raffle ticket each for the prize drawings, then go look for another match!

If you have 5 matching answers, collect 2 raffle tickets.

If you find someone you like, stay and talk for a bit! Throughout your quest you'll meet many new people!

No pressure or embarrassment, no games.. just great fun!

Hosted by Lisa Amador, Santa Barbara Matchmaking 805-699-5650 [email protected]