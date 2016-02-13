Calendar » Meet Your Match Valentine’s Party

February 13, 2016 from 6:30pm - 9:30pm

It's time once again to Meet Your Match at our non-intimidating party where singles actually learn something about the person they are meeting. Don't miss your chance to be a part of this upcoming event with other singles from Santa Barbara and surrounding areas.

When: Saturday, February13th from 6:30pm to 9:30 pm

Where: Globe Restaurant

(18 E Cota Santa Barbara, CA 93101)

Price: $40 at the door or $30 with promo code

Get Ticket Now

Dress: Cocktail Attire

Suggested Age range: 30's-50's (if you are a little older...no biggie!!)



Event Includes:

- 1 complimentary beverage for each guest!

- Complimentary appetizers!

- 1 raffle ticket at the door (2 if pre-paid online)!

- Great prizes, and the opportunity to massively mix, mingle, make new friends, and who knows what else!

How the event works:

Men and women get two cards with 5 questions on each card.

Answer the questions on both of your cards.

Your goal is to go find someone and ask them the questions to see if your answers match.

If you have 3 or 4 matching answers, collect one raffle ticket each for the prize drawings, then go look for another match!

If you have 5 matching answers, collect 2 raffle tickets.

If you find someone you like, stay and talk for a bit!

Throughout your quest you'll meet many new people!

No pressure or embarrassment, no games.. just great fun!

PRIZES YOU CAN WIN!

Every time you meet your match, you can win prizes. Check back for an updated list of prizes!

Please email or call me with any questions!!

~See you there~

Lisa

(805) 699-5650

[email protected]