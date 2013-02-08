MEETING: Ethnography and Cultural Studies RFG Meeting
February 8, 2013 from 12:00pm
Friday, February 8 / 12:00 PM IHC Research Seminar Room, 6056 HSSB Please join us for the third meeting of the Ethnography and Cultural Studies Research Focus Group, with roundtable presentations on the theme “Radical Politics.” Sponsored by the IHC’s Ethnography and Cultural Studies RFG.
