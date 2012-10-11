MEETING: Ethnography and Cultural Studies RFG Planning Meeting
October 11, 2012 from 5:00pm
Please join us to launch a new RFG on Ethnography and Cultural Studies. All interested graduate students and faculty are welcome to an open meeting to discuss RFG goals and activities for the coming year. Refreshments will be served! Please contact David Novak ([email protected]) or Mary Hancock ([email protected]) for further information.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: IHC's Ethnography and Cultural Studies RFG
- Starts: October 11, 2012 5:00pm
- Location: HSSB 2001A
- Website: http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/
- Sponsors: IHC's Ethnography and Cultural Studies RFG