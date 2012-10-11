Calendar » MEETING: Ethnography and Cultural Studies RFG Planning Meeting

October 11, 2012 from 5:00pm

Please join us to launch a new RFG on Ethnography and Cultural Studies. All interested graduate students and faculty are welcome to an open meeting to discuss RFG goals and activities for the coming year. Refreshments will be served! Please contact David Novak ([email protected]) or Mary Hancock ([email protected]) for further information.