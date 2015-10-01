Calendar » MEETING: First Meeting of 2015-16 UC-SBHMCWG Research Focus Group

October 1, 2015 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

MEETING: First Meeting of 2015-16 UC-SBHMCWG Research Focus Group

Thursday, October 1, 2015 / 4:00 PM

Crowell Reading Room, 6028 HSSB

This interdisciplinary Health, Medicine and Care Working Group invites new members! Join other faculty, postdocs, graduate students, advanced undergraduate researchers, and community members at the UCSB campus to give and receive feedback on research in progress, discuss readings and current events, share resources, and sponsor guest speakers. This first meeting will introduce you to others and invite your participation as we plan the year.

Sponsored by the IHC’s UC-SBHMCWG RFG.

• See more events sponsored by the IHC's UC-Santa Barbara Health Medicine and Care Working Group (UC-SBHMCWG)