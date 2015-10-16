Calendar » MEETING: Slavery, Captivity & the Meaning of Freedom: Introductory Brown-Bag Lunch

October 16, 2015 from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

MEETING: Slavery, Captivity & the Meaning of Freedom: Introductory Brown-Bag Lunch

Friday, October 16, 2015, 12:00 PM

HSSB 3041

A new interdisciplinary Research Focus Group on “Slavery, Captivity & the Meaning of Freedom” will meet for an informal brown-bag lunch to introduce participants to one another and discuss plans for the Fall quarter. All faculty and graduate students with interests in these areas are welcome to attend.

Sponsored by the IHC’s Slavery, Captivity, and Freedom RFG.