Calendar » Meeting the Sikhs:Shedding Light after Darkness (an Interfaith Dinner)

February 9, 2013 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

An interfaith dinner program “Meeting the Sikhs.” Prof. Rahuldeep Singh Gill (Cal Lutheran)- guest speaker, will share on the Sikh people, customs and the importance of memory in preserving tradition. Join in conversation about the healing and restorative power of memory in all of our faith traditions, especially in light of the epidemic of gun violence. An interfaith memorial prayer will be offered in honor of victims of violence. Dinner will be catered by Flavor of India.