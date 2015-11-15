Calendar » Melissa Etheridge: This is M.E. Solo

November 15, 2015 from 7:00pm

Academy and Grammy Award-winning artist Melissa Etheridge will take the stage to perform songs from her new album, This is M.E., as well as some of her greatest hits like “Come to My Window,” “I’m The Only One” and “I Want to Come Over.” Known for her iconic voice, profound lyrics and riveting stage presence, Etheridge will share personal stories about her remarkable journey through life and the inspiration behind some of her most beloved songs. “I enjoy doing solo shows… to dive into my catalogue of songs and bring a new freshness to my older material. It is such an intimate experience with the audience, and it is truly one of my favorite ways to perform” says Etheridge.



