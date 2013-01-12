Calendar » Melissa Mahoney and Catlin Blair Harvey Trunk Shows

January 12, 2013 from 12:00pm - 5:00pm

Santa Barbara artist Melissa Mahoney is back featuring her hand-dyed, 100% silk scarves. These artful and elegant wearables are inspired by a series of paintings titled Chi, or "energy flow" as translated from Chinese culture. California native Catlin Blair Harvey has spent years exploring the wilderness and finding ways to bring that essence into the artistic context, including sculpture, mixed media, and jewelry work. Museum Store