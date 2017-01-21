Calendar » Melville Sahyun presents - “Sahyun—Where did that name come from?” at SB Genealogy Society meeting

January 21, 2017 from 11:00am - 12:00pm

Melville Sahyun will speak at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting, Saturday, January 21, at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance at State Street, 9:30 am to 12:00 pm.

The presentation will consider how world events impact family history, with a perspective from the Crusades to the modern era, but will look more specifically at the etymology of the Sahyun family name, shared by our Sahyun Genealogical Library, while exploring the family history of those to whom it is dedicated.

Mel is the son of Dr. Melville and Geraldine Sahyun, in whose honor the Library is dedicated. He is a native Santa Barbaran, and received his BA from UCSB, followed by a Ph.D. from UCLA. He and his family lived for a number of years in Minnesota, where he was associated with the 3M Co. Since returning to Santa Barbara (at least part time) he has been interested in unravelling the genealogy of his mother's Valde (Norwegian) family.

Special Interest Groups meet at 9:30 am for Beginning Genealogy, Civil War Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, French Canadian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, DNA, and Jewish Genealogy. The Society Monthly meeting starts at 10:30 and the featured speaker starts at 11:00am.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful free presentation.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the Society web site ()http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216.

