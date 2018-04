Calendar » Members Only Morning with Santa

December 17, 2017 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Discovery Museum members can spend the morning with Santa and his favorite elf, Snowflake, on Sunday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon. Make holiday crafts and play Santa bingo! For more info about memberships, visit smvdiscoverymuseum.org.