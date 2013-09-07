Calendar » Members Only Trip to Peake/Picasso

September 7, 2013 from Early afternoon

The Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum is teaming up with the Wilding Museum for a private tour of the popular Peake/Picasso exhibit currently at UCSB's Art, Design and Architecture Museum in Santa Barbara. Members will meet at the UCSB Museum for a behind the scenes tour of the exhibit by Museum Curator of Exhibitions, Elyse Gonzales. The Peake/Picasso exhibit looks at the unique friendship between two artists and friends.

Become a Member to receive your invitation.