Members Only Trip to Peake/Picasso
The Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum is teaming up with the Wilding Museum for a private tour of the popular Peake/Picasso exhibit currently at UCSB's Art, Design and Architecture Museum in Santa Barbara. Members will meet at the UCSB Museum for a behind the scenes tour of the exhibit by Museum Curator of Exhibitions, Elyse Gonzales. The Peake/Picasso exhibit looks at the unique friendship between two artists and friends.
Become a Member to receive your invitation.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: membershipsyvm
- Starts: September 7, 2013 Early afternoon
- Price: Free
- Location: Art, Design, and Architecture Museum
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/199043906922886/