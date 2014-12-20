Calendar » Members Share at SB Genealogical Society Monthly Meeting

December 20, 2014 from 9:30am - 12:00pm

This month’s meeting features a Society favorite - the Members Share Meeting! Members will share stories of interest found during their research and are encouraged to bring a friend or family member and, in the spirit of the season, share holiday remembrances with the Society as well as a favorite family treat.

Santa Barbara was the site of the organization of a Civil War regiment of highly skilled horsemen, which joined the Union cause. Everett Lee and Alex Grzywacki will give a presentation with many photos of local Civil War history.

Lieutenant Colonel Everett Lee grew up in Santa Barbara and attended local schools. After UCSB, he spent several years in active duty in the Signal Corps and then taught Industrial Arts in Santa Barbara until 1981. Lee rose through the ranks to instructor at the Army Staff College in Pasadena. An avid genealogist, he wrote a Lee Family History after 18 years of research.

Alex Grzywacki spent three years in the military and then moved to Santa Barbara where he worked as a construction surveyor and real estate broker.

Alex is an avid Civil War historian, and is a Director at Large on the SBCGS Board.

Dale Oftebro graduated from Santa Ynez Valley High School and Cal Poly SLO. After the death of her mother, she came home with family pictures, documents, and birthday books. From these she began an attempt to piece together the family tree. She also began a search to identify her biological father. “Enlarging My Family Tree – Finding My Father” is the story of the fits and starts, brick walls encountered and blind alleys pursued, and the resource that put the last pieces of the puzzle in place to produce a meaningful, beautiful and complete picture. Dale volunteers at the Sahyun Library and was a featured speaker at the DNA Special Interest Group.

Special interest Groups meet at 9:30am for Beginning Genealogy, German Ancestry, Italian Ancestry and Computer Genealogy and 9:00am for JewishGen. Featured program starts at 10:30am.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy these wonderful presentations.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the Society web site (http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216).

END

Media contact: Glenn Avolio, PR Chair, [email protected] (805) 886-5438