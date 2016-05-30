Calendar » Memorial Day Celebration

May 30, 2016 from 10:00am - 11:00am

This Memorial Day, join Pierre Clayssens Veterans Foundation (PCVF) at the Santa Barbara Cemetery as we remember those who gave the greatest sacrifice for our county. The ceremony will include a Patriotic program, bagpipers and will culminate with a flyover of vintage war birds doing two passes - the final one being “The Missing Man.” Seating areas and free parking will be provided. Coffee and light refreshments prior to the beginning of the ceremony. Please call (805) 969-0695 for group reservations.

Date: Monday, May 30, 2016

Time: 10 – 11 a.m., please plan to arrive before 9:45 a.m. as program will begin promptly at 10 a.m.

Location: Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive Santa Barbara, CA 93108

Cost: Free, donations are welcome

For more information, call (805) 259-4394 or visit the website at www.pcvf.org