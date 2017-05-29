Calendar » Memorial Day Ceremony

May 29, 2017 from 10:00am - 11:00am

This Memorial Day, join the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation (PCVF) at the Santa Barbara Cemetery as we remember those who gave the greatest sacrifice for our country. The ceremony will include a patriotic program featuring the Santa Barbara Choral Society, bagpipers, and speeches from Congressman Salud Carbajal and featured guest, Captain Charlie Plumb.

Code named “Plumber,” Charlie Plumb flew 74 successful combat missions over North Vietnam and made more than 100 carrier landings. On his 75th mission, just five days before the end of his tour, Plumb was shot down over Hanoi, taken prisoner, tortured, and spent the next 2,103 days as a prisoner of war. His story is a testament to the strength of the human spirit.

The ceremony will culminate with a flyover of vintage war birds doing two passes - the final one being “The Missing Man.” The ceremony will also acknowledge the Cemetery’s 150-year anniversary.

Seating areas and free parking will be provided.

Date: Monday, May 29, 2017

Time: 10 – 11 a.m., please plan to arrive before 9:45 a.m. as program will begin promptly at 10 a.m.

Location: Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive Santa Barbara, CA 93108

Cost: Free, donations are welcome

For more information, call (805) 259-4394 or visit the website at www.pcvf.org