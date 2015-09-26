Calendar » Memorial Service for Abandoned Babies

September 26, 2015 from 10:00 am - 11:00 am

Memorial Service

Providing Dignified Burials for Abandoned Babies ALICE, CINDY & JUNIOR



"If No One Grieves, No One Will Remember"!



Saturday, September 26, 2015

Ten in the Morning



Garden of Innocence By the Sea (Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties)

Ivy Lawn Memorial Park & Funeral Home

5400 Valentine Road

Ventura, CA 93003



Friends of GOI by the Sea:

Please join us for the Memorial Service for babies Alice, Cindy and Junior, as we send them home with the love and dignity they deserve from the communities that cared that they were once here.



The public is welcome to attend and participate.

******************

Garden of Innocence By The Sea is located in Ivy Lawn Memorial Park & Funeral Home-5400 Valentine Rd. Ventura, CA. Go through the gates & take the first street to the right. The Garden is located on the North East corner by the Niche Walls below the beautiful statue.



Established in 1999, Garden of Innocence is a recognized IRS 501(c)(3) Non-Profit dedicated to giving proper burials for abandoned and unidentified children.



We have many volunteer positions that need to be filled. Please visit our website www.gardenofinnocence.org and look for tab on the left for "Our Gardens" and choose the "GOIbythesea" tab to see the list of volunteer positions available. If you have any questions about these positions, please contact Lori Sanchez, Director (805-452-0390) or Marcia Anderson, Media Coordinator (818-903-5576). You can also email them at [email protected]



You are welcome to bring your donations of 8" X 8" blankets, beanie babies and monetary donations to the service and give to any volunteer wearing a wooden Garden of Innocence name badge. Please ensure that we have your contact information so that we are able to mail a "Thank you" card along with your tax exempt receipt. You can also donate through our website

Garden of Innocence /By The Sea

P.O. Box 92160 Santa Barbara, CA 93190

If you would like to know more about Garden of Innocence National please log onto our website or contact

Garden of Innocence National

P.O. Box 722 Carlsbad, CA 92008 888-535-4772

[email protected]



Visit our Website: www.gardenofinnocence.org

[email protected]