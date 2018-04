Calendar » Memory Box Workshop

February 13, 2017 from 2pm - 4pm

A 2 session workshop to create a shadow box keepsake to honor your loved one, using photos and mementos. No experience necessary. Facilitated by Marsha Goldman, MSW, PhD 805.690.6219 [email protected] Mondays, 2/6 & 2/13 2:00 - 4:00 pm- attend both sessions to complete project