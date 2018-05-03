Calendar » Men Supporting Women with Cancer

May 3, 2018 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

The Breast Cancer Resource Center (BCRC) recognizes the critical role that caregivers , husbands, and partners play in a woman's success in coping with and recovering from a cancer diagnosis. The BCRC is offering a new interactive, 3 session workshop for men who are supporting women on their journey toward improved health. Dr. Michael Vogel, MA, PhD(c) will facilitate the sessions with guest speakers: Bruce Anderson PhD, experienced caregiver, Chef Leilani Wyatt, cancer survivor and expert in nutritious cooking, Richard Hutton, experienced caregiver, adjunct professor, and film producer. Seating is limited. Call 805-569-9693 or email [email protected] to register or for more details.