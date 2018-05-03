Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 4:53 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Men Supporting Women with Cancer

May 3, 2018 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
The Breast Cancer Resource Center (BCRC) recognizes the critical role that caregivers , husbands, and partners play in a woman's success in coping with and recovering from a cancer diagnosis. The BCRC is offering a new interactive, 3 session workshop for men who are supporting women on their journey toward improved health. Dr. Michael Vogel, MA, PhD(c) will facilitate the sessions with guest speakers: Bruce Anderson PhD, experienced caregiver, Chef Leilani Wyatt, cancer survivor and expert in nutritious cooking, Richard Hutton, experienced caregiver, adjunct professor, and film producer. Seating is limited. Call 805-569-9693 or email [email protected] to register or for more details.

 

  • Organizer/Sponsor: PamTruax
  • Starts: May 3, 2018 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: Breast Cancer Resource Center, 55 Hitchcock Way, Suite 101, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
  • Website: http://www.bcrcsb.org/
 
 
 