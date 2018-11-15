Calendar » Men Supporting Women with Cancer- Support Group

November 15, 2018 from 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

The Breast Cancer Resource Center (BCRC) recognizes the critical role that caregivers, husbands and male partners play in a woman's success in coping with and recovering from a cancer diagnosis. Therefore, the BCRC offers a support group for men who are supporting women on their journey toward improved health. Facilitated by Dr. Michael Vogel, MA, PhD(c) the 1st and 3rd Thursday of every month.

This self-help group will offer relevant caregiver tips, adivce on managing frustration and navigating caring efforts over an extened period of time.