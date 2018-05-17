Men Supporting Women with Cancer
The Breast Cancer Resource Center recognizes the critical role that caregivers, husbands, and partners play in a woman's success in coping with and recovering from a cancer diagnosis. Please join us for our 3rd session "Living as a Survivor" with guest speaker Richard Hutton and facilitator Michael Vogel, MA, PhD(c)Licensed Marriage and Family therapist. Richard will offer advice and tools to build long term caregiving stamina.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: PamTruax
- Starts: May 17, 2018 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Price: FREE
- Location: Breast Cancer Resource Center, 55 Hitchcock Way, Suite 101, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
- Website: http://www.bcrcsb.org/