Men Supporting Women with Cancer

May 17, 2018 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

The Breast Cancer Resource Center recognizes the critical role that caregivers, husbands, and partners play in a woman's success in coping with and recovering from a cancer diagnosis. Please join us for our 3rd session "Living as a Survivor" with guest speaker Richard Hutton and facilitator Michael Vogel, MA, PhD(c)Licensed Marriage and Family therapist. Richard will offer advice and tools to build long term caregiving stamina.