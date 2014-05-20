Monday, April 16 , 2018, 1:11 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Men’s Event: Israel’s Economic Mission to the West Coast

May 20, 2014 from 7:30am - 9:00am

Keynote speaker Gili Ovadia, Head of Israel Economic and Trade Mission to the West Coast and Israel Consul for Economic Affairs

Breakfast will be served.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara
  • Starts: May 20, 2014 7:30am - 9:00am
  • Price: $36
  • Location: Santa Barbara Club
  • Website: http://www.jewishsantabarbara.org
  • Sponsors: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara
 
 
 