Mental Health Fair
Learn about programs from mental healthcare providers with Cottage Health System and more than 25 local organizations. Featuring information on mental health treatment, wellness and chemical dependency. Presentations: 1)10:30 am – Living and Thriving with OCD with Jon Lukas, MFT 2) 11:45 am – New Developments in Bipolar Disorder with Paul Erickson, MD 3)1:00 pm – Family Stages of Recovery with a video and panel discussion. For more information, call 569-7471
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: CottageEvents
- Starts: April 28, 2012 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Burtness Auditorium
- Website: http://www.cottagehealthsystem.org