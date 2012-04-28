Calendar » Mental Health Fair

April 28, 2012 from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Learn about programs from mental healthcare providers with Cottage Health System and more than 25 local organizations. Featuring information on mental health treatment, wellness and chemical dependency. Presentations: 1)10:30 am – Living and Thriving with OCD with Jon Lukas, MFT 2) 11:45 am – New Developments in Bipolar Disorder with Paul Erickson, MD 3)1:00 pm – Family Stages of Recovery with a video and panel discussion. For more information, call 569-7471