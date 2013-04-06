Calendar » Mental Health First Aid Training

April 6, 2013 from 9:00am - 4:00pm

Saturday, April 6th 9:00AM-4:00PM Sunday, April 7h 9:00AM-4:00PM The Mental Health First Aid 12-hour certification program will train participants how to aid people experiencing mental health issues. The program cost is $45 and includes a Mental Health First Aid USA manual and certification upon completion. On-site training is offered for groups of more than 15 participants. To sign up contact Aaron Anderson at [email protected] or (805)884-8440 ext 3296.