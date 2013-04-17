Calendar » Mental Health First Aid Training

April 17, 2013 from 5:30pm - 9:30pm

Wednesday, April 17th 5:30PM-9:30PM Friday, April 19h 5:30PM-9:30PM Saturday, April 20th 10AM-2:00PM The Mental Health First Aid certification program will train participants how to help those experiencing mental health issues. The program includes a Mental Health First Aid USA manual and a certificate upon completion. On-site training is offered for groups of more than 15 participants. To sign up contact Aaron Anderson at [email protected] or (805)884-8440 ext 3296.