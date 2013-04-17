Mental Health First Aid Training
Wednesday, April 17th 5:30PM-9:30PM Friday, April 19h 5:30PM-9:30PM Saturday, April 20th 10AM-2:00PM The Mental Health First Aid certification program will train participants how to help those experiencing mental health issues. The program includes a Mental Health First Aid USA manual and a certificate upon completion. On-site training is offered for groups of more than 15 participants. To sign up contact Aaron Anderson at [email protected] or (805)884-8440 ext 3296.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Mental Wellness Center
- Price: $45
- Location: Mental Wellness Center 617 Garden Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://mentalwellnesscenter.org/cm/education/Mental%20Health%20First%20Aid.html
