Calendar » Mental Health in a Turbulent World

December 6, 2014 from 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm

Living in a highly interdependent and volatile world challenges and enriches our lives, but what we see and experience may disturb us deeply. The violent and destructive behavior of some is symptomatic of the silent disorders and dysfunctionality of many. Questions of ethics and responsibility in a global community are mixed with fears of what is foreign or appears threatening to survival. The possibility of true freedom and nurturing fellowship is obscured. In this seminar Eva Moberg, a therapist who has worked for many years in the Swedish mental health system, will share her observations of contemporary stress and alienation and make recommendations for developing mental health in a turbulent world. Group discussion of why mental health is necessary for both true freedom and fellowship including active participation in global citizenship will be encouraged. Free and open to all, although donations are gratefully accepted.