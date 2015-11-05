Calendar » Mental Health Support Group for Parents

November 5, 2015 from 5:30pm - 6:30pm

This support group is for parents of teens and young adults (aged 16-26) who are experiencing mental health problems. Join the Mental Wellness Center for support and information on how to navigate this challenging period, and thrive as a family.

Whether your child is experiencing symptoms of depression, anxiety, or schizophrenia, the negative impacts of a mental illness are not limited to the young person; the entire family can be affected by stigma, isolation and feelings of despair.

The new peer-to-peer support group offers families of teens and young adults with early access to a safe and compassionate community, emotional support and information about available treatment.

-Discover that you are not alone and there is hope for a bright future.

-Find information about resources for your child’s health and wellbeing

-Get tips to manage your child’s needs without sacrificing your own, or the needs of the family.

-Learn strategies for long-term success for your child and family.

When: Thursdays

Time: 5:30-6:30pm

Location: Mental Wellness Center, 617 Garden Street, 2nd Floor Conference Room

Drop-Ins welcome!

For more information, please call Gracie Huerta at (805) 884-8440, ext. 3206.

More Info: www.mentalwellnesscenter.org