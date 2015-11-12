Mental Health Support Group for Parents
This support group is for parents of teens and young adults (aged 16-26) who are experiencing mental health problems. Join the Mental Wellness Center for support and information on how to navigate this challenging period, and thrive as a family.
Whether your child is experiencing symptoms of depression, anxiety, or schizophrenia, the negative impacts of a mental illness are not limited to the young person; the entire family can be affected by stigma, isolation and feelings of despair.
The new peer-to-peer support group offers families of teens and young adults with early access to a safe and compassionate community, emotional support and information about available treatment.
-Discover that you are not alone and there is hope for a bright future.
-Find information about resources for your child’s health and wellbeing
-Get tips to manage your child’s needs without sacrificing your own, or the needs of the family.
-Learn strategies for long-term success for your child and family.
When: Thursdays
Time: 5:30-6:30pm
Location: Mental Wellness Center, 617 Garden Street, 2nd Floor Conference Room
Drop-Ins welcome!
For more information, please call Gracie Huerta at (805) 884-8440, ext. 3206.
More Info: www.mentalwellnesscenter.org
Event Details
November 12, 2015 5:30pm
- Location: Mental Wellness Center, 617 Garden St, 2nd floor