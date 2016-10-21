Calendar » Mental Wellness Center to Host Community Lunch & Learn with Peter McGoey, MA, LMFT

October 21, 2016 from 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Join the Mental Wellness Center for a Lunch & Learn with Peter McGoey, MA, LMFT. The presentation will focus on motivational interviewing - a directive, client-centered counseling approach that elicits behavior change by helping patients explore and resolve ambivalence. Peter will provide the community with information on the stages of change, as well as an overview of this technique.

Peter McGoey has more than 35 years of experience providing counseling and support to Santa Barbara’s drug and alcohol recovery community. He has worked at Cottage Hospital since 1979 and currently serves as a Case Manager for the Alcohol and Chemical Dependency Outpatient Program (COPE). McGoey played a critical role in expanding Cottage’s Outpatient Program to include mental health and dual diagnosis groups. He continues to train, supervise and mentor many of Santa Barbara’s drug and alcohol recovery counselors and licensed clinicians. He leads retreats for individuals and family members who are in recovery, and has been an adjunct faculty member at USCB Extension, Santa Barbara City College, and Antioch University.

Lunch will be provided. Please RSVP by calling (805) 884-8440 or e-mailing [email protected] Parking is available in MWC's lower and ground level parking structures (entrances on Garden Street and Cota Street).